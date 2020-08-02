Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,434 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,675. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

