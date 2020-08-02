Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157,066 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,154,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

