Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $50.65 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,521 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 329.2% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 8.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,120,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

