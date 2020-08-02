Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $572,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,475 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

