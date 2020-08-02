Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $381.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.35.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

