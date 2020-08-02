Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,220 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $56,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

