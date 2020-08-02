Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,097 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.