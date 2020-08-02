Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,975 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 57.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,352,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,664. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

