Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 134,420 shares during the period. American Express makes up 3.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $47,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

