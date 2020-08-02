Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,274 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 4.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Broadcom worth $68,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.75. 2,472,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

