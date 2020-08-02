Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.05-2.09 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.05-2.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

OFC stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

