Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.52-0.54 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.05-2.09 EPS.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

