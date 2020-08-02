Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.53. 2,150,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,796. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

