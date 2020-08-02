Couchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,805.15 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $7,805.15 and $4,004.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.64 or 0.05079723 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00051432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

COU is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

