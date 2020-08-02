Cowen Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $130.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Charter Equity reiterated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,770,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

