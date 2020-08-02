Crypto.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.07 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Upbit. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $124.81 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.64 or 0.05079723 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00051432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012747 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,575,799,087 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BiteBTC, OKEx, OceanEx, CPDAX, IDEX, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, Bibox, BigONE, Indodax, Bithumb Global, GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, ABCC, DDEX and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

