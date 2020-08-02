Cullen/Frost Bankers’ (CFR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFR. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.80.

NYSE CFR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.06. 1,295,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

