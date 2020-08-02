Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $210.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.71.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $193.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $204.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.