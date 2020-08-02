Customers Bancorp’s (CUBI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

CUBI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 263,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,125,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 80.0% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 661,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

