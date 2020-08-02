DAD Chain (DAD) Price Hits $0.21

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.38 or 0.05094784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00051671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00030032 BTC.

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

