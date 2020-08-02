Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and AirSwap. Dai has a market cap of $362.85 million and $27.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.01953235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00110169 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 360,269,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,739,751 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bibox, YoBit, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Radar Relay, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

