Davita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Davita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.25-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion.Davita also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.25-$6.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE DVA traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.39. 1,830,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Davita has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Davita will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

