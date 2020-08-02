Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 53 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

WDFC traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $196.55. The company had a trading volume of 150,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,730. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.79.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

