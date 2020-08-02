Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.59. 9,657,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. The stock has a market cap of $261.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

