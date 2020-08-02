Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,320 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,896,000 after acquiring an additional 323,334 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,743,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.22. 5,177,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,393. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27.

