Dearborn Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,300 Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 120.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,272. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

