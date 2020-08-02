Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

HON traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.37. 4,061,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,675. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

