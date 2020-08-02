Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after buying an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,762,000 after buying an additional 804,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

NYSE D traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

