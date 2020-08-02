Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

INTC stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,569,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,590,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $203.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

