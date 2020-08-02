Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.91. 3,928,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,570. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

