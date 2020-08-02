Dearborn Partners LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,061. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

