Dearborn Partners LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $190.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $195.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

