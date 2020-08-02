Dearborn Partners LLC Has $933,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,756,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

