Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,020.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 790,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 781,956 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 267,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 190,898 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,998,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,281,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,187,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. 1,295,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,948. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

