Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Pool by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total transaction of $6,251,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,638.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,139 shares of company stock valued at $15,147,887. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $316.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.66. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

