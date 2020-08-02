Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 110,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,818. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

