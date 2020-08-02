Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

