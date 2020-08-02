Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.