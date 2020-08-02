Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $7,803,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $24.99. 2,019,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Cowen started coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.