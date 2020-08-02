Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 238 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 186.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,125,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,163. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

