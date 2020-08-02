Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 4,560 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Welltower by 61.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Welltower by 21.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Welltower by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

