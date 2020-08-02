Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average is $175.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.