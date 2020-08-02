Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

