Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 100,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.97. 17,116,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,282,196. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

