Deutsche Bank Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $35.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RXN. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Rexnord from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.57.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 690,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,862. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $584,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,222.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,257,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,261.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 474.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.