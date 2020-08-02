Deutsche Bank Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $45.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIN. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.43. 847,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

