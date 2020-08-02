Deutsche Bank Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $400.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.35.

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,933. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.35. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $381.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 371.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

