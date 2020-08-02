Deutsche Bank’s (DB) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,998. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

