DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $60,414.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.01953235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00110169 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

