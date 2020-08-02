DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,780. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,723 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Man Group plc boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $2,814,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth $1,817,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

